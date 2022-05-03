NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Law enforcement officers will be participating in a torch run for Special Olympics Arkansas Monday, May 9, a press release announced.

According to the release, the run will begin in Bella Vista at 8 a.m. The Flame of Hope will then travel through Bentonville, Rogers, Lowell, Springdale, Fayetteville, and end in Greenland.

Centennial Banks across the area will be hosting arrival celebrations to honor the officers at the following branches:

2901 S. Walton Blvd in Bentonville at 9 a.m.

4000 W. Walnut in Rogers at 9:30-9:45 a.m.

1400 E. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville at 12:30-12:45 p.m.