Lawsuit against Bentonville Schools over mask mandate dismissed

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School District filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit three parents filed to invalidate the district’s mask mandate.

The motion for dismissal was approved on September 9, 2021.

The lawsuit was initially filed back on August 19, just a little more than a week after the school board voted 5-2 to institute a mask mandate for kids age three and up.

The policy will be revisited at the September school board meeting.

The lawsuit claimed the mask requirement, which was passed by a vote of the Bentonville School Board on August 11, was “implemented without legal authority, and in violation of the parents’ and students’ fundamental liberty interest as recognized by the United States Supreme Court.”

