Life Styles is celebrating more than 4 decades in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Life Styles, an organization that helps people with disabilities in Northwest Arkansas, is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

Executive Director John Newman says he’s proud to be a part of an organization that makes a big impact in people’s lives everyday.

“That everyone has an opportunity to live, work, love in the community. It’s fantastic to be a part of that and to be a part of an organization that looks to make that happen on a daily basis.” John Newman, Executive Director of Life Styles Inc.

Long-time client Linda Reynolds is happy to have found Life Styles and growing with it.

“Oh it’s a very nice place to live. You know people here are very nice to you and they help you out.” Linda Reynolds

Newman says the celebration lasts all week, with a 70’s themed dance and staff party on Friday.