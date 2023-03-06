BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is bringing awareness to the global water crisis.

In recognition of World Water Day on March 22, Lifewater International will activate the Northwest Arkansas community with family-friendly activities, giveaways, and more with a celebration at Coler Grove in Bentonville on March 18.

Lifewater will join several local vendors including Moosejaw, PeopleForBikes, Buddy Pegs, E-Bike Bentonville, NWA Caricatures, and more for an afternoon of “fun, education, and giving back.”

Starting at the Coler Park Bella Vista entrance, participants can follow the World Water Day signage to learn more about Lifewater’s mission while heading toward the gathering at Coler Grove.

Pedestrians and cyclists of all ages are encouraged to come together to participate in challenges, meet the Lifewater team, and learn how to get involved in the fight against the global water crisis, the release says.

Attendees can also participate in the “Lug the Jug” challenge, in which they will attempt to carry a full jerry can for a specified distance. The challenge reportedly raises awareness of the Tanzania Water Crisis, in which women and children traditionally bear the weight of the water problems in their communities, waking early to gather water from faraway, unsafe sources and making several trips each day.

According to Lifewater, the global water crisis impacts 1 in 10 people across the world. Lifewater says the lack of access to clean water and sanitation can be detrimental as every two minutes, a child under the age of 5 dies from a preventable waterborne disease.

Also, many who are able to access safe drinking water encounter significant hurdles. Women and girls in sub-Saharan Africa spend an estimated 40 billion hours annually just to collect clean water. Lack of safe water in health centers results in up to 8% of all maternal deaths globally. Many women who don’t die are subject to infections that make them and their infants sick.

The event will run from 12-3 p.m. on March 18.