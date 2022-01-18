Lincoln Consolidated School District to temporarily require masks

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lincoln Consolidated School District announced in a Monday, Jan. 18 Facebook post it will temporarily require masks at its schools.

The district made the decision at its regular monthly school board meeting Monday night, citing the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s recommendation of short-term action to contain the spread.

“We know this news is very polarizing, but this temporary action will help keep our kids in school as this current variant makes its way through our state,” Lincoln Schools wrote.

The post contains the more recent photo of the ACHI map of school districts and highlights Lincoln, referencing it is in the purple zone, the second highest infection rate zone.

Lincoln Schools says it will lift the mandate the moment it is drops from the purple zone (100-199 cases per 10,000) to orange (30-49 per 10,000) or below.