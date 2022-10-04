ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — LISA Academy Public Charter Schools plans to celebrate the grand opening of its second Northwest Arkansas campus with the new Rogers-Bentonville school this month.

While the new campus opened its doors to students in August of this year, officials still plan to celebrate by gathering on Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. for an event.

The state-of-the-art building currently serves 315 students from Kindergarten through seventh grade and will eventually expand to a full K-12 campus in the coming years, a press release said.

The Rogers-Bentonville campus marks LISA’s second of three planned campuses in Northwest Arkansas alongside its current K-8 Springdale campus and its new Fayetteville campus opening in Fall 2023.

We know families have choices when it comes to their student’s education, regardles of their income or physical location within the state of Arkansas. We are honored and excited to offer our proven tuition-free, STEM-focused, college prep program to more families in the Northwest Arkansas community. Dr. Fatih Bogrek, superintendent/CEO of LISA Academy Public Charter Schools

For more information, visit www.lisaacademy.org or www.lisarogersbentonville.lisaacademy.org.