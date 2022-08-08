ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — LISA Academy Public Charter Schools announced Monday it will host its first-ever “NWA Fire Up” event for over 80 teachers and staff at their new LISA Rogers-Bentonville school campus on Wednesday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LISA says it aims to expand on the success found through its first endeavor into serving families in Northwest Arkansas with its Springdale campus as it readies to open the new LISA Rogers-Bentonville campus, its second state-of-the-art facility in the area.

According to a press release, the Springdale campus will continue to serve over 350 students K-8, the Rogers-Bentonville campus will eventually serve students K-12, and the upcoming LISA Fayetteville will open in Fall 2023 to eventually serve students K-12.

The district says overall it has experienced an over 60% increase in student enrollment between the 2017-18 school year and 2021-22.

“As a tuition-free, public, STEM-focused, college prep charter school, LISA Academy brings a wealth of opportunities and collaborative spirit to the Northwest Arkansas educational community, and we are beyond excited to serve more families in the Washington and Benton Counties,” asserts Dr. Fatih Bogrek, LISA Academy District Superintendent. “We are elated to celebrate the teachers and staff who make our schools the incredible places to Learn, Innovate, Support, and Achieve that they have been and will continue to be as we continue to grow throughout the region and the state.”

The Fire Up event will begin at 9 a.m. with keynote addresses from local and state leaders such as Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse and State Department of Education Board Member, Kathy McFetridge.

The LISA Rogers-Bentonville campus will open its doors on Aug. 16.

For more information, contact Hannah Philpot at 479-616-9413 or email hphilpot@lisaacademy.org.