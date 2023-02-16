BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Listening Forest attraction at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art is returning in 2023 with two additional sets of dates.

According to a release by Crystal Bridges, the Listening Forest is returning from March 1 – May 28 and then again from Aug. 30 – Dec. 31.

The attraction is open Wedenesday-Sunday nights and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas.

Created by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, the North Forest experience uses light, sound, and projections to create an interactive walk through the woods. The site-specific exhibition brings together eight immersive installations, each one activated by guests’ heart rate, body, voice, and movements to direct the forest’s response.

Prices on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights are $22 for adults and $15 for adult members, and $27 and $20 for adult members on Friday and Saturday nights. Children 18 and under get in free.

Advanced tickets are encouraged. Walk-up tickets are available as capacity allows and are an additional $5 for each ticket category.