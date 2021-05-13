Little Flock Mayor resigns effective beginning of June

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Little Flock Mayor Tracy Englebrecht announced his resignation from the head of the city’s government Thursday.

Englebrecht will step down from the position effective June 1st.

“While I have been honored to have had the opportunity to serve as Mayor, changes in my personal life make it impossible for me to dedicate myself at the level I expect and that the people of Little Flock deserve,” Englebrecht said.

The current elected term runs through 2022 and the Little Flock City Council is expected to look to fill the vacancy during the June meeting.

Prospective Candidates must live in the city limits of Little Flock and should submit their information to the Recorder/Treasurer, Maureen Brandolini.

