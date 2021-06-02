LIVE: 2021 Walmart Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held virtually

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will be holding its Annual Shareholders’ meeting virtually on June 2.

You can sign up to listen to the the meeting at the link located here.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be conducted by virtual meeting only. The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting

As a result of the pandemic, the company will also not be hosting its customary Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.