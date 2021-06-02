LIVE: 2021 Walmart Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held virtually

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will be holding its Annual Shareholders’ meeting virtually on June 2.

You can sign up to listen to the the meeting at the link located here.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be conducted by virtual meeting only. The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting

As a result of the pandemic, the company will also not be hosting its customary Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers