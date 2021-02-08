Loanpal to open temporary office at 8th Street Market, add 100 financial tech jobs to NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Financial technology company Loanpal announced on Monday that it plans to open a new office at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville in the space formerly occupied by The Holler, bringing more than 100 new jobs to Northwest Arkansas.

The office at 8th Street Market will serve as a temporary location as the company develops plans for a dedicated space, according to a Loanpal press release.

“I am inspired to accelerate the growth of our company in Arkansas and look forward to making meaningful contributions in the Heartland,” said Hayes Barnard, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Loanpal. “At the heart of our business is a drive to create more mission-driven American jobs that people are proud of, while building technology to connect a world in which we all live more sustainably.”

Property manager Blue Crane says it will preserve the original integrity of the space by keeping in place some of the features used by The Holler, with hopes that The Holler will one day be able to return to the location.

Loanpal is scheduled to open at its new office in early March 2021. It plans to hire local positions in customer operations, partner management, software engineering and data science.

In addition, the company will relocate several current employees to Bentonville to “help build the company’s presence.”

“One of my first priorities when I came into office as governor was to strengthen our state’s workforce in technology and computer science,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Today, I am proud of the progress that we have made. Loanpal is a remarkable company, and their decision to locate a facility here in Arkansas is another example of the growth our state continues to see in the fintech industry.”

According to the company’s press release, Loanpal is “America’s number one point-of-sale payment platform for sustainable home solutions.”