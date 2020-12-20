Local American Legion post hosts Children of Veterans toy drive

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has kept some holiday toy drives from happening this year but people in the community are hoping to make up for that.

Coldwell Bankers and American Legion post 77 teamed up to host the annual Children of Veterans Christmas toy drive in Rogers Saturday evening.

The event was held as a drive-thru due to the pandemic.

Legion Post Commander Shawn Henning knew the community needed the help now more than ever.

“We knew we had to do it this year because of what has been going on and we actually had a 20 percent increase in sign ups over what we had in the past, so we knew we had to do something even if it was a drive thru event,” Henning said.

This was the third year they’ve put on the event.

