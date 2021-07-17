Local animal shelters band together to host “Kitten and Puppy Palooza” adoption event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People got the chance to add a new furry friend to their families Saturday in Bentonville.

Best Friends Animal Society hosted the “Kitten and Puppy Palooza’ today at the Bentonville Brewing Company.

The animal shelter says there has been a baby boom in Northwest Arkansas and the community is overflowing with adorable puppies and kittens ready to find their forever homes.

Ali Sigrist from Best Friends says the pandemic had a hand in this surge of baby animals.

“We had a period where a lot of places weren’t able to do any surgery except life saving surgery so we weren’t able to do spay and neuters in several locations this time last year and I think that definitely caught up with us,” Sigrist said.

Whiskers Rescue, Tailwaggers NWA and Big Paws of the Ozarks also brought adoptable pets to the event.

Adoption fees started at $100 and included vaccination, spay and neuter and a microchip.