FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arts One Presents is looking for local artists to help curate work at the new Children’s Safety Center facility in Washington County.

Submissions will be accepted through April 30, with works to be installed this summer. Artists will be chosen by members of Arts One Presents and the Children’s Safety Center.

According to a press release, this call for art is seeking work that “emotes feelings of childhood whimsy and spirit and shares stories of support for the children and those who serve and protect them.”

Various sizes of works on paper, panel, or canvas are encouraged to apply as well as all types of artists. Artists can submit works for acquisition or submit previous works to be considered for a commission of new work.

The organization will reportedly consider the submissions, then present them to the Children’s Safety Center stakeholders for final approval. Artists will be compensated based on a sliding scale that considers the market value of the work, size, scope of work, and budget for the project.

According to Arts One, selected works by local artists will help create the core collection for the center, providing an atmosphere of “hope, encouragement, and love.”

You can view other projects curated by the local non-profit by visiting their website.