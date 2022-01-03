Local authorities battle fire in Benton County

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Hickory Creek Fire Department responded with other local authorities to the 12,400 block of Fords Rock Landing near Lowell, Ark. for a residential structure fire, the department said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, Lowell Fire Department, Hwy 94 East Fire Department, Beaver Lake Fire Department, Springdale Fire Department, Nob Hill Fire Department, Medic 7161 and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with extinguishing the blaze.

The crews arrived on scene to a heavy fire, freezing temperatures, and limited man power, but were able to get the fire under control after four hours.

Hickory FD said no injuries have been reported.