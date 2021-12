ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 30, local authorities including Station 45, Beaver Lake Fire Department, Avoca Fire Department, Medic 7161 and Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Monte boat ramp at Beaver Lake on calls of a submerged vehicle in the water.

According to a post on the Highway 94 East Fire Department Facebook page, the vehicle was located despite foggy conditions and removed from the water. The driver is reported to be safe.