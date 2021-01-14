Local elementary school receives art supplies

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at Sonora Elementary School got a special surprise today.

Art Feeds with the help of Crystal Bridges distributed art supplies to every student at the school.

Everything from crayons, markers, and paint were included in the kits.

Sonora was one of 18 stops the organization will make to help give kids art supplies in the Springdale School District.

“It’s very exciting for the kids to receive these materials. They are brand new and they are all their own, they are not shared supplies,” founder and CEO of Art Feeds Meg Bourne says.