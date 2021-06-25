Local famous fiddle player honored by her hometown

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A famous fiddle player and Springdale native is honored by her hometown, and to celebrate her legacy, the city is rolling out the red carpet this weekend.

Jenee Fleenor grew up in Northwest Arkansas, and now plays the fiddle in Blake Shelton’s band!

Fleenor is the first woman in history to earn the County Music Association’s prestigious Musician of the Year award in 2019 and 2020.

“I’m completely honored and humbled that my hometown would reach out to me and decide to put this on,” says Fleenor.

If you want to catch Fleenor perform while she’s in town, you can head out to Walter Turnbow Park in Springdale this Sunday night.

Music starts at 6:30 and is free to the public!

