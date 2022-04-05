SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spring has sprung and so have 35,000 tulips at a local farm!

Wildwood Lane Tulip Farm in Springdale is open for the next few weeks from 9 a.m. until dark with flowers ready for your picking.

Farm owner Marlin Wallace used to grow blueberries in this field but decided to plant tulips and daffodils this year.

“As you can see, they’ve taken off just beautifully. Been really fortunate that they’ve bloomed out very well, and it’s a beautiful sight,” Wallace said.

Admission is $1 per person. Each tulip you pick is $1.50 and daffodils are $1.

The farm is located at 4810 Wildwood Lane in Springdale. You can reach out at 479-409-6639 for more information.