Local groups team up to donate new shoes to kids in need

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Springdale kids have a new pair of shoes thanks to the city’s Rotary Club and Samaritan’s Feet.

375 pairs of shoes were donated to students at both George and Jones elementary schools.

The donation comes as teachers from both schools say students are in need of new shoes.

Matt Fryar of the Springdale Rotary Club says the donation allows kids to do their best in school.

“Every kid needs a new pair of shoes for school time. There’s P.E., there’s recess, and if they’re showing up in school in shoes that are too small or shoes that have holes in them, not only is there a physical effect to that, but there’s also a social effect,” Fryar said.

Fryar says anyone interested can continue helping kids in the Springdale area by visiting the Rotary Club’s website.

