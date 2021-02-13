Local homeless centers available for those in need during upcoming winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 7hills Homeless Center and the Salvation Army in Fayetteville are opening their doors for those who need it during the storm.

7hills is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for warming, and 4:00 p.m. for overnight shelter

The NWA Continuum of Care is providing transportation to anyone who needs it to get to the Salvation Army or their hotel room.

Those in need of transportation can call (479) 717-7737