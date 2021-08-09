Local kids starting the school year with a fresh start, and a fresh look

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As students across Northwest Arkansas prepare to head back to school, a local non-profit is helping kids start the school year with a fresh look.

Let’s Talk NWA worked with A Cut Above Barber & Stylist Lounge in Rogers to provide haircuts and school supplies for students around the area.

I like to get a nice haircut to look good and make a good first impression on my first day of school. Nathan Robinson, student at Janie Darr Elementary School

The two groups wanted to find a way to give back to the community, and decided to help give kids the tools and the confidence needed to succeed.

“We’re just trying to give back to the kids and give them free haircuts,” says owner of A Cut Above Barber & Stylist Lounge Mickey Reed. “A lot of kids are not able to pay for haircuts for back to school and we just wanted to do something for them.”

In total, 20 kids got a haircut and 50 bags of school supplies were given away.