FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit is working to help people in the community with outreach at Walker Park.

Every Soul Matters gave out food and clothing Saturday for those in need of basic essentials.

Founder and Director Bradley Clyne said the goal is to help out anyone who needs it.

“We do this every month. We give our community a meal to anybody that wants to come and get a meal. We have food and clothing,” Clyne said. “We’re going to ask them to fill out a voucher and while they’re waiting in line, we’re going to give them lunch. And then we have bagged lunches they can take. We have a hot meal so they can sit down and get off their feet for a while.”

He also said they try to build relationships with those who stop by to visit.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the ministry’s website.