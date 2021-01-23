Local nonprofit works to provide aid for homeless

Northwest Arkansas News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local organization gives back to the community.

Every Soul Matters is a Fayetteville-based nonprofit that travels to different states to provide disaster relief.

They’ve recently shifted their focus to providing relief to the homeless during the pandemic.

Workers gathered at Walker Park Saturday to provide food and clothing for the less fortunate.

Bradley Clyne, Founder and Director of Every Soul Matters, said it’s important to help, even in small ways.

“I feel like sometime we’re putting a Band-Aid on an amputation. But at least we’ve got a Band-Aid. And it feels great to do a little something,” Clyne said.

Every Soul Matters is also in the process of buying a mobile shower trailer to use in a pop-up care village.

