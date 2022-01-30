ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Licensed to Carry, LLC offered enhanced combo concealed handgun carry classes Saturday.

Joel Edwards own the organization. He says people are looking for ways to protect themselves and if they choose to carry a gun, they need to know how to use it the right way.

“I think we’re kind of insulated in Northwest Arkansas as safe as we are, but it’s still not hard to see the news and wonder when we’re next or wonder when something’s going to happen in Northwest Arkansas.

People are just looking for options,” he said.

The enhanced license allows holders to carry a gun in places they normally wouldn’t be allowed to do so, such as college campuses and many city and state buildings.

All classes offered by Licensed to Carry meet the Arkansas State Police requirements.