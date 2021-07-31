Local health providers team up to host vaccine clinic in Tontitown

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People got their vaccinations at the Tontitown Farmers Market Saturday morning.

Reaching Care and Collier’s Drug Stores partnered with the City of Tontitown to offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The clinic took place in an effort to vaccinate the area amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Seth Wilson of Collier’s Drug says the event is a way to get the community back in good health.

“We want as many people to come in and get vaccinated as possible. That’s the most important goal for us to try to get our community back to good health,” Wilson said.

People who received their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at the clinic today will be able to receive their second dose at the same time and location on August 21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

