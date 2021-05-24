Local police offering free VIN engraving for catalytic converters

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

new exhaust system with catalytic converter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area, some local police forces are teaming up with service stations to help drivers protect their cars’ parts.

Fayetteville Police Department, University of Arkansas Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are offering free VIN engraving on catalytic converters on May 27 and 28.

Engraving a vehicle’s VIN number on the catalytic converter can help identify the stolen part if the thieves try to sell it for scrap.

The departments have teamed up with three service stations in the area where residents can take their vehicles between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the two days to get their catalytic converter engraved for free.

Participating locations include:

  • Grease Pig – 1499 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Fayetteville
  • Grease Pig – 2897 N. College Ave, Fayetteville
  • Razorback Muffler – 245 E. Main St, Farmington

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers