Local police offering free VIN engraving for catalytic converters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area, some local police forces are teaming up with service stations to help drivers protect their cars’ parts.

Fayetteville Police Department, University of Arkansas Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are offering free VIN engraving on catalytic converters on May 27 and 28.

Engraving a vehicle’s VIN number on the catalytic converter can help identify the stolen part if the thieves try to sell it for scrap.

The departments have teamed up with three service stations in the area where residents can take their vehicles between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the two days to get their catalytic converter engraved for free.

Participating locations include: