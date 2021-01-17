Local pop-up holiday bar gives back

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local pop-up bar did more than bring a little holiday cheer in December.

Holidaze at the Walton Arts Center was able to raise just over $9,000 for several nonprofits.

A Secret Santa donated $10 for each Stony Bird, the Holidaze signature cocktail, purchased.

Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance, Northwest Arkansas Equality, Peace at Home Family Shelter and Roots Festival’s Meals for Musicians are slated to each receive $2,320.

Holidaze and Walton Arts Center were able to employ 22 hospitality workers and 30 event staff, and throughout the run seven artists or groups were hired to provide entertainment for patrons.