Local school board approves one-time bonuses for staff members

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS_-8445117070962636406

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – At a special meeting and workshop by the Board of Directors of Fayetteville Public Schools, the Board voted unanimously to approve one-time bonuses for staff members who are currently working for Fayetteville Public Schools as of December 2.

The bonuses will be added to the regular payroll on December 14.

A one-time bonus of $750 will be paid to active teachers and administrators. The bonus for any position that is part-time will be prorated accordingly.

Active classified staff members will be paid a one-time bonus based on $0.25 for each contracted hour. For example, an active classified employee who is contracted for 235 days at 8 hours per day would receive a $470 bonus.

I am grateful for the conservative budgeting and careful management of our financial resources by our district leadership team and our Finance Office that has allowed us to be able to provide this one-time bonus. I am also thankful to the Board of Directors for its leadership in seeking ways to incentivize and reward our staff members for their outstanding work. I am very proud of the work our Fayetteville Public Schools family has done this semester, and I am glad we could make this bonus available to them.

Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers