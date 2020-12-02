Local school board approves one-time bonuses for staff members

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – At a special meeting and workshop by the Board of Directors of Fayetteville Public Schools, the Board voted unanimously to approve one-time bonuses for staff members who are currently working for Fayetteville Public Schools as of December 2.
The bonuses will be added to the regular payroll on December 14.
A one-time bonus of $750 will be paid to active teachers and administrators. The bonus for any position that is part-time will be prorated accordingly.
Active classified staff members will be paid a one-time bonus based on $0.25 for each contracted hour. For example, an active classified employee who is contracted for 235 days at 8 hours per day would receive a $470 bonus.
I am grateful for the conservative budgeting and careful management of our financial resources by our district leadership team and our Finance Office that has allowed us to be able to provide this one-time bonus. I am also thankful to the Board of Directors for its leadership in seeking ways to incentivize and reward our staff members for their outstanding work. I am very proud of the work our Fayetteville Public Schools family has done this semester, and I am glad we could make this bonus available to them.Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert