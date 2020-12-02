Local school board approves one-time bonuses for staff members

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – At a special meeting and workshop by the Board of Directors of Fayetteville Public Schools, the Board voted unanimously to approve one-time bonuses for staff members who are currently working for Fayetteville Public Schools as of December 2.

The bonuses will be added to the regular payroll on December 14.

A one-time bonus of $750 will be paid to active teachers and administrators. The bonus for any position that is part-time will be prorated accordingly.

Active classified staff members will be paid a one-time bonus based on $0.25 for each contracted hour. For example, an active classified employee who is contracted for 235 days at 8 hours per day would receive a $470 bonus.