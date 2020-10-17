Local swim school hosts fundraiser for Rogers Fire Department baby box

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local swim school celebrated its grand opening by raising money for a deeper cause.

Goldfish Swim School celebrated its new location by also hosting a fundraiser for the Rogers Fire Department.

The money from the fundraiser will go to installing a baby box at the department. These allow people to anonymously and safely leave a newborn baby if they are no longer able to care for them.

“We asked the fire department what can we do to help your needs and Mark said we want a baby box but they’re expensive and we don’t have it in the budget, so we wanted to raise money for them and I said ‘man I’m on board, let’s do it,'” owner of Goldfish Swim School Mark Flemming said.

The school was hoping to raise $15,000.

Once installed, this will be the second baby box in the state of Arkansas.

