Local volunteer events raise over $1M for Arkansas Children’s Northwest

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Thanks to the support and generosity of the Northwest Arkansas community, two local events raised more than one million dollars for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The 27th annual Will Golf 4 kids tournament and 13th annual Color of Hope Gala raised a combined $1.6 million for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The money will go towards pediatric cancer research and support services.

Back in 2019, the two committees pledged to raise $5 million over the next five years. With this year’s total, they have raised more than $3.3 million dollars in just two years.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
