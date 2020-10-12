Local Walmart Supercenters to host drive-thru trick-or-treating events

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is transforming its Supercenter parking lots in Northwest Arkansas into drive-thru, ‘spooky street’ trick-or-treating adventures this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Bentonville-based retailer announced on Monday.
The first free event in Northwest Arkansas is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28 in Bentonville.
“For customers seeking safe, less traditional Halloween haunts, the retailer is putting some excitement back into the season by deploying a team of ghosts and goblins to set up a fun and interactive Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat experience that’s socially distanced and contact free. Kids of all ages and parents are invited to dress up and drive to Walmart for this free event,” the company announced through a spokesperson on Monday.
Check below for a full list of locations and times:
Bentonville Walmart Supercenter
406 S Walton Blvd
Bentonville, AR, 72712
Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 2-7 p.m.
Rogers Walmart Supercenter
2110 W Walnut Street
Rogers, AR, 72756
Thursday, Oct. 29th from 2-7p.m.
Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter
2875 W Martin Luther King
Fayetteville, AR, 72704
Thursday, Oct. 29th from 1-7p.m.
Rogers Walmart Supercenter
4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd
Rogers, AR, 72758
Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m
Bentonville Walmart Supercenter
406 S Walton Blvd
Bentonville, AR, 72712
Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7 p.m.
Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter
3919 No. Mall Ave
Fayetteville, AR, 72703
Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.
Rogers Walmart Supercenter
4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd
Rogers, AR, 72758
Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.