Local Walmart Supercenters to host drive-thru trick-or-treating events

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is transforming its Supercenter parking lots in Northwest Arkansas into drive-thru, ‘spooky street’ trick-or-treating adventures this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Bentonville-based retailer announced on Monday.

The first free event in Northwest Arkansas is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28 in Bentonville.

“For customers seeking safe, less traditional Halloween haunts, the retailer is putting some excitement back into the season by deploying a team of ghosts and goblins to set up a fun and interactive Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat experience that’s socially distanced and contact free. Kids of all ages and parents are invited to dress up and drive to Walmart for this free event,” the company announced through a spokesperson on Monday.

Check below for a full list of locations and times:

Bentonville Walmart Supercenter

406 S Walton Blvd

Bentonville, AR, 72712

Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 2-7 p.m.

Rogers Walmart Supercenter

2110 W Walnut Street

Rogers, AR, 72756

Thursday, Oct. 29th from 2-7p.m.

Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter

2875 W Martin Luther King

Fayetteville, AR, 72704

Thursday, Oct. 29th from 1-7p.m.

Rogers Walmart Supercenter

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd

Rogers, AR, 72758

Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m

Bentonville Walmart Supercenter

406 S Walton Blvd

Bentonville, AR, 72712

Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7 p.m.

Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter

3919 No. Mall Ave

Fayetteville, AR, 72703

Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.

Rogers Walmart Supercenter

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd

Rogers, AR, 72758

Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

