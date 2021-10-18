Longtime Fayetteville City Council member announces resignation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Ward 2 City Councilmember Matthew Petty announced Monday that he’s resigned from his position within city government.

He posted his letter to Mayor Lioneld Jordan and the City Council on Facebook.

In the letter, he cites workload and travel as the reasons for his departure, saying “it has become more difficult for me to continue to provide the level of service that I expect of myself and so I am stepping aside to make room for another to implement Ward 2’s progressive agenda.”

Petty previously held the Ward 2 Councilmember seat for 13 years.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Mayor Jordan and colleagues, friends, and neighbors,

I have greatly enjoyed knowing you and working with you as a Ward 2 Councilmember over the past 13 years. This letter serves as my formal notice of resignation from our City Council, effective October 25, 2021. As my workload and associated travel has increased, it has become more difficult for me to continue to provide the level of service that I expect of myself and so I am stepping aside to make room for another to implement Ward 2’s progressive agenda.

Fayetteville is my home and I feel lucky to keep sharing it with my family and the community at large. I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and grateful for the role voters have chosen for me four times. Being elected in my twenties and serving for almost thirteen years has been an incredible learning experience. Take it from me: public service is worth it. (More people should consider it.)

Though this is a big change, I will always seek out ways I can contribute because I was raised to always stand up for our values and my convictions. I believe many people in Fayetteville share this ethos. It’s become cliché to say the world is changing and we will only get to the other side together, but it’s true.

In love and respect, Matthew Matthew Petty, Former Fayetteville City Council Member

Petty grew up in Harrison, Arkansas, and attended high school in Hot Springs at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science, and the Arts. He came to Fayetteville in 2002 for college and left school in 2003 for a career in Information Technology. Came back to school eight years later to finish an undergraduate degree after being an IT Director, a wilderness adventure guide, and founding a nonprofit for sustainability advocacy.

Petty was first elected to his seat in 2008.