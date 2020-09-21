‘Love Unites Us’ mural fixed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Driving down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville, you’ll notice the ‘LOVE UNITES US’ mural looks much more normal this week.

The mural was defaced last Tuesday, with unidentified vandals striking the word ‘UNITES’ to replace it with ‘WEAKENS,’ while scrawling a reference to a white supremacist slogan on the other side of the building.

Local artist Olivia Trimble went out on Sunday and painted over the hate speech, giving the building a fresh coat of blue paint.

The building is now under watch of a Fayetteville Police Department security installment.