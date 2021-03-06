Lowell Police arrest shooting suspect

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lowell police were called early Friday, March 5, in response to a possible gunshot in the 100 block of N. Michael St.

Officers responded and reviewed surveillance video from the area. A gunshot could be heard at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.

Officials say the officers conducted an investigation and identified the suspect. The department reported that an interview was conducted and the suspect was charged with the relevant charges.

Department officials have not confirmed the identity of the suspect or the charges.

Lowell police say there is no information indicating any other dangers or concerns to the public at this time.