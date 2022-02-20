LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lowell police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to The Links apartments just before 3:00 Saturday. When they arrived on scene they found one victim, a 48 year old male. His condition is unknown at this time

After investigation, police ultimately determined a suspect, Martesh Shamar Logan, 24 of Springdale.

Logan is described as around 5’4″ and 160 and was last seen leaving the scene in a black 2014 Ford Fusion.

Police say Logan should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lowell Police Department at (479) 659-8888.