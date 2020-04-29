LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship postponed to August 24-30, 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, presented by P&G, has been postponed, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for June 15-21, the LPGA golf tournament is rescheduled for August 24-30 at Pinnacle Country Club, with 156 of the world’s best female golfers set to compete.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we feel postponing the tournament is the right thing to do to ensure the health and safety of our community,” stated Dan Bartlett, Walmart Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. “We are hopeful to host the tournament and other community-driven programming in August, as we strive to continue to utilize #NWAChampionship Week to enhance the quality of life in our home region.”

Event officials say they are working closely with the LPGA Tour and other health-related resources to monitor the novel coronavirus. Organizers say they plan to implement new health and sanitation procedures onsite in an effort to promote public safety throughout the tournament week in August.

If you’ve already purchased tickets or registered as a volunteer for this year’s tournament, organizers say you’ll be contacted directly, with the option to receive a full refund or the opportunity to transfer their ticket or registration to the rescheduled event.

Additional information regarding the event will be updated online at www.NWAChampionship.com.