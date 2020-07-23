LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship to be held without spectators in 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will be held without spectators in Rogers this year, event organizers announced on Thursday.

All three rounds of tournament play will be broadcast to a global audience on the Golf Channel.

“The health and safety of the NW Arkansas community has remained the top priority as we discussed plans for this year’s tournament. While we always love having fans in attendance, we felt it was the right decision to not have them join this year. We remain committed to enhancing the quality of life in our home region, through events such as the LPGA tournament. In partnership with Procter & Gamble, we are proud to announce the extension of our event sponsorship through 2021 and look forward to welcoming back our tournament fans next June to celebrate the NWAChampionship’s 15th anniversary.” Donna Morris, Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

The tournament is scheduled to run from Friday, August 28 until Sunday, august 30.

Fans are encouraged to tune in to the television broadcast and social media channels for “virtual fan engagement opportunities.”

The purse for the tournament has been increased to $2.3 million, up $300,000 from last year.

While the 2020 field is not yet finalized, eight of the top ten ranked players in the world are currently slated to participate, including Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson.

“We are pleased to announce the extension of our tournament sponsorship through 2021,” stated Mindy Sherwood, President, Procter & Gamble Walmart Global Customer Team. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Walmart to utilize the #NWAChampionship as a platform to make a positive impact in the community and to empower women and girls of all ages.”

Local officials also announced that BITE NW Arkansas, a food festival in downtown Rogers, has been postponed to 2021.

If you bought tickets for this year’s LPGA tournament or food festival, organizers say you should receive a refund within seven business days.