Luke Bryan coming to Walmart AMP in August

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart AMP will welcome Luke Bryan and his Proud To Be Right Here Tour with Dylan Scott and Runaway June.

The concert will be on Friday, Aug. 27. Gates open at 5 pm. Music starts at 7:30 pm.

Ticket prices range from $50 to $135 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public Friday, April 30 at 10 am. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

Bryan last played the Walmart AMP in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers