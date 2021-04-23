Luke Bryan coming to Walmart AMP in August

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart AMP will welcome Luke Bryan and his Proud To Be Right Here Tour with Dylan Scott and Runaway June.

The concert will be on Friday, Aug. 27. Gates open at 5 pm. Music starts at 7:30 pm.

Ticket prices range from $50 to $135 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public Friday, April 30 at 10 am. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

Bryan last played the Walmart AMP in 2018.