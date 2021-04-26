Machine Gun Kelly to perform at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ tour to Northwest Arkansas this October.
The rapper-turned-punk artist will perform along with JXDN and Carolesdaughter at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $59.50, plus fees.
You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or by visiting the Walmart AMP Box Office in-person.