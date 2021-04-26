Machine Gun Kelly to perform at Walmart AMP

US rapper Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) attends the premiere of Hulu’s “Big Time Adolescence” at Metrograph on March 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ tour to Northwest Arkansas this October.

The rapper-turned-punk artist will perform along with JXDN and Carolesdaughter at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Machine Gun Kelly is bringing the Tickets to My Downfall Tour with JXDN and Carolesdaughter to the AMP on October 2! Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30, at 10am. pic.twitter.com/kaXNi3uUVN — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) April 26, 2021

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $59.50, plus fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or by visiting the Walmart AMP Box Office in-person.