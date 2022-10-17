MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Madison County will decide if they want a new jail in the upcoming election and the quorum court is already preparing if the proposal is passed.

Voters will decide on a 1.25% and 0.5% sales tax increase to fund the construction and upkeep of a jail.

At Monday’s quorum court meeting, justices of the peace rescinded its purchase of a previously preferred property to host the jail, which was situated near a girl scout camp along Highway 412. President and CEO of Girl Scouts – Diamonds Dawn Prasifka said the organization supports a new jail but wants to have more input on where it will be located.

“We seek information, involvement and input in this decision that affects our community,” Prasifka said.

Prasifka said the decision on the location of a new jail needs to be fully discussed.

“Little information, little input from community, last minute decisions being made,” Prasfika said.

The quorum court will now look at other locations that would be suitable for the jail.