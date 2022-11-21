HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Madison County Quorum Court voted unanimously on Monday to move forward with a 0.5% sales tax increase to fund the construction of the jail.

Voters passed the 0.5% measure on Election Day but failed to approve the 1.25% sales tax increase to maintain the jail’s operations. The quorum court decided to go ahead and move forward with constructing a new jail as they explore ways to fund its operation in the future.

Sheriff-Elect Ronnie Boyd said one of the ways the operational costs of the jail could be funded is through a new bond measure.

“We’ll keep on working to figure out how to maintain and operate it down the line and there will probably be a vote next year to take the maintenance and operation sales tax back to the voters,” Boyd said.

Sheriff-Elect Boyd said the jail is much needed to relieve the strain of transporting detainees around the state.

“We have six different counties scattered across the state and it’s just not feasible,” Boyd said. “It’s a problem that’s not going away so I am excited to know we are getting a jail.”

Boyd said construction of the jail could start in the fall of next year. He said it would take about two-three years until it became operational.