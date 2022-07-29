MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An advisory committee assigned to look for where Madison County could build its new jail has narrowed its search down to four properties.

According to Judge Frank Weaver, who formed the group after a member of the Madison County Quorum Court asked him to, said the committee is researching costs for the property itself and any pre-construction work.

Once the property is selected, a construction team will come in and give a final estimate on construction site prep. Weaver said they already have the plans for what the jail will look like and its cost.

The advisory committee will then gather its findings and present them to the Quorum Court and Judge Weaver. A date has not been set but Weaver said Aug. 15 was a possibility.

Once all of these decisions are made, the Quorum Court will approve a sales tax to add to the November ballot. The sales tax money will reportedly go toward building the jail, and the maintenance and operation of the facility.

Weaver says the project is on a “tight timeline” to get to the ballot due to the Quorum Court having to approve a sales tax bid around 70 days before the election. As of now, the numbers or ordinances are not available yet to move forward.

If the sales tax is approved, the General Election is on Nov. 8.

Funds for the jail will come from a separate savings account Weaver says was created years ago.