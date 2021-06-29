Major points in the June 29 Fayetteville City Council meeting agenda

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council will discuss a number of resolutions at the meeting to be held at 4:30 p.m. on June 29. Here are some of the highlights.

Resolution to apply for FAA funding for Drake Field

Section A.11 of the meeting agenda will see the Council discussing a resolution to apply for a Federal Aviation Administration grant of over $6.6 million for upgrades on the runway pavement and lighting at Drake Field airport.

Passage of the resolution will not guarantee the funding, only allow the City to apply for the grant — which will then be approved or denied by the FAA at the federal level.

Sidewalk Café ordianance

Section C.8 in the tentative meeting agenda proposes an ordinance to “streamline” the sidewalk café development process and make it permanent.

The city passed the initial sidewalk café ordinance in July of 2020 allowing businesses to use parking spaces for additional outdoor seating during the pandemic. Businesses utilizing the sidewalk cafés were charged fees of $5 per day in the entertainment district and $2.50 on the square.

Council members will discuss changes to the ordinance near the end of the meeting agenda.

Board of Health Review

The Council will discuss the continuation or repurposing of the Fayetteville’s Board of Health in agenda item C.1.

The meeting agenda cites the end of the Governor’s pandemic emergency declaration as the purpose for reevaluating the role of the board.

The board of health was reinstated in June of 2020 along with additional health funding and the creation of City Health Officer position in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fayetteville City Council streams all meetings live on the city YouTube channel.