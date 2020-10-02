‘Malco Select’ to bring private, small-group screenings to Fayetteville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — Malco Theatres announced a new private screening program for groups of up to 20 people on Friday.

Named ‘Malco Select,’ the program will allow customers to choose a location, select a film from the theater’s current inventory, and reserve an auditorium for a private screening.

The program is rolling out at Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX in Fayetteville, Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX in Memphis, Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT in Colliverville, TN, and Grandview Cinema & IMAX in Madison, MS.

Malco Select will expand to additional theaters over the next few weeks, according to a company release.

“While we have always offered packages for mid-sized and large groups, this new program is geared toward guests who want to be able to select a movie and have their own private screening for themselves, family, and friends,” said David Tashie, President & COO of Malco Theatres. “Additionally, food and beverage packages will be added to the program in the coming weeks.”

You can learn more about the program and pricing on the company’s website.