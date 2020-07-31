Malco Theatres temporarily closes Fayetteville location

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Malco Theaters is temporarily closing its Fayetteville location, according to a statement on the company’s website.

The Fayetteville Flyer was the first outlet to report the move on Thursday.

The Memphis-based theater chain announced the temporary closure in a notice on the webpage for Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX location.

“In the interest of the safety of our guests and employees, as well as in alignment with guidance from federal, state, and local authorities, Malco Theatres is doing our part to help contain the spread of the coronavirus,” the statement reads.

The Fayetteville location reopened under Phase Two on June 26 after previously closing due to the pandemic in March.

The statement does not say what exactly prompted the closure of theater, located at 3956 N. Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville.