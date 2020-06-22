Malco Theatres to reopen in Rogers, Fayetteville on Friday

NELIGH, NE – SEPTEMBER 28: Dillon Smith gets popcorn for customers in the concession stand at the TK/Starlite Drive-In Theater on September 28, 2013 in Neligh, Nebraska. The theater, which opened in 1952, is one of only two drive-in theaters left in Nebraska, a state that once had almost 50. At the peak of their popularity in the late 1950s there were between 4 and 5 thousand drive-in theaters in the United States, there are now only about 350. As movie studios begin to phase out distribution of 35mm film prints in favor of digital media, the high cost drive-in theaters face when switching to a digital projection system is expected to force more of these theaters to close. The TK/ Starlite installed a digital projector earlier this year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Malco Theatres is set to reopen two locations in Northwest Arkansas this Friday, the Memphis-based movie theater chain announced on Monday.

The Rogers Towne Cinema Grill (Rogers, AR) and Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX (Fayetteville) locations — along with theaters in Jonesboro, Lousiana, and Mississippi — will reopen for Phase Two on June 26.

The theater plans to offer a lineup of fan favorites like “The Goonies,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Jaws,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Madagascar,” and “Back to the Future,” along with pre-pandemic releases like “Trolls: World Tour,” “I Still Believe,” and “The Invisible Man.”

On Friday, Steve Carell’s new film, “Irresistible,” opens in select locations.

According to safety protocols released by the company, face coverings for customers are currently optional at select locations.

“If social distancing cannot be maintained, management reserves the right to make them mandatory. If made mandatory, coverings may be removed when eating, drinking or seated for your movie.”

All employees will be screened prior to each shift and must wear a mask. The company says it will provide masks and gloves at no cost to employees.

Floor decals will be placed six feet apart at the box office, kiosk, concession stand, and “any other area in which guests may queue.”

Inside the theater, groups must be at least six-feet apart with every-other-row empty. Families may sit together, but “respect others and maintain and healthy social distance” the company says.

All popcorn containers and fountain drinks will be single-use only. If you purchase a refillable option, the company says it will give you a fresh container or cup for the refill.

According to Malco Theatres, the following locations are now open, or set to reopen on Friday:

Locations now open:

Renaissance Cinema Grill (Ridgeland, MS)

Olive Branch Cinema Grill (Olive Branch, MS)

Desoto Cinema Grill (Southaven, MS)

Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill (Tupelo, MS)

Smyrna Cinema (Smyrna, TN)

Owensboro Cinema Grill (Owensboro, KY)

Opening June 26:

Grandview Cinema & IMAX (Madison, MS)

Gonzales Cinema (Gonzales, LA)

Jonesboro Towne Cinema Grill (Jonesboro, AR)

Rogers Towne Cinema Grill (Rogers, AR)

Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX (Fayetteville, AR)