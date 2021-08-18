Man arrested at Rogers Walmart after allegedly pointing knife at customer

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 37-year-old man was arrested at a Rogers Walmart on Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a knife toward a customer at the store, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in the Benton County Circuit Court.

According to the affidavit, the customer told police that he was browsing the soda aisle at the Walmart on Walnut Street at around 7:40 p.m. when he noticed a man, later identified as Juan Furlan, who “appeared to be shaking while standing near the aisle wall.”

Juan Furlan

When the customer approached to ask Furlan if he was alright, Furlan allegedly produced a knife and brandished it toward the man, making a swinging motion.

The customer said he jumped back to avoid the knife, and it “seemed as though Furlan was fighting someone who was not there.”

A Walmart employee then became aware of the incident, and, according to the affidavit, he and other Team Leads blocked the aisles until police arrived.

Responding officers said Furlan eventually placed the knife in his right pocket but “remained non-compliant.”

According to the affidavit, after Furlan “failed to comply with the multiple commands” a “less lethal shotgun” was deployed and Furlan was struck on the outside left thigh twice.

Furlan reportedly then complied and was taken into custody. Officers reportedly recovered a “medium sized red pocket knife with an approximately 3 inch blade” in his front right pocket. No other weapons were found.

According to the affidavit, Furlan was trespassed from all Walmart properties on May 15, 2021, by Rogers Police Department officers.

Furlan was treated and released from Northwest Medical Center.

He is currently being detained at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of felony aggravated assault, refusal to submit (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (misdemeanor), and criminal trespassing (misdemeanor).