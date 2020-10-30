Man arrested by Springdale police after gas station robbery

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing a Springdale gas station at gunpoint, according to a press release from Springdale Police Department Lieutenant Jeff Taylor.

Issac Burton-Wilkerson, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

According to police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Springdale Police Department responded to the Conoco Express at 610 N. Thompson Street for a report of an armed robbery.

The caller advised that a black male with face tattoos entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint, leaving on foot with an unknown amount of money. The suspect was described as wearing a black jacket with a black mask and carrying a black backpack.

Responding officers canvassed the area and, at approximately 9:51 p.m., an officer found a man matching the description walking in the area of Backus and West End.

“Based on initial statements given at the scene the male pulled a handgun on the officer, the officer drew their weapon and fired at the male but he was not struck. The male then dropped his gun and was taken into custody without further incident” Taylor said in the release.

Burton-Wilkerson was transported to the Springdale Police Department for questioning. He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol pending an internal investigation, Taylor said.

The name of the officer will be released at a later time.