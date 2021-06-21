Man arrested for negligent homicide after crash in Garfield

GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man has been arrested for negligent homicide after a crash killed a woman in Garfield.

According to an affidavit from Arkansas State Police, Trooper Zenda Staab was dispatched to a fatal crash on Highway 72 near 12 Connors Road in Garfield.

The affidavit says when Staab arrived, both Michael Dattalo, 47, and David Crow had been transported to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. A passenger in the car, Cheryl Vicknair was dead when Staab arrived.

According to the affidavit, Staab found the vehicle had run off the road. The vehicle then hit a fence and continued west until hitting an embankment to a driveway. The affidavit says the vehicle went airborne until the rear of the vehicle hit the ground.

The affidavit says the impact caused the vehicle to roll, throwing the driver from the car. The car came to a rest in a ditch.

Staab found two meth pipes, a pill bottle with mixed pills that was not on the prescription, and a pack of Smirnoff with an open one that was half empty, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Staab requested Trooper Sor Lee to get a blood sample and statement from Dattalo. Dattalo told Lee he was not the driver, but Vicknair was. The affidavit says Dattalo told an employee of Northwest Benonville that he was the driver of the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Dattalo refused to volunteer to give blood. Staab called for a blood warrant.

The affidavit says Staab went to Northwest Medical to interview Dattalo. Staab noticed Datallo’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, his speech was incoherent and slurred, he made uncontrollable twitches and was unable to follow directions.

Dattalo said he was driving the vehicle, then changed his story to say he was not driving the vehicle, then changed it again to say he had never been in the car. Later, he said he would always drive because Vicknair did not have a license.

Staab asked Dattalo who the person the pills were prescribed to was that were found inside the vehicle. Dattalo said that she was his cousin. Staab later found out she was Cheryl’s sister.

The affidavit says Dattalo was arrested and read his Miranda rights. Dattalo said he did not mean to kill Vicknair, so he should not be going to jail.

Staab later found 2 scales, a spoon, and a BB gun that appeared real after returning to the vehicle at the tow yard, according to the affidavit.

Some of the charges Dattalo is facing include negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated, second degree battery, reckless driving, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.